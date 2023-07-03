Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Makes History As First $3 Trillion Company Amid Tech Stock Surge: Report

Apple Makes History As First $3 Trillion Company Amid Tech Stock Surge: Report

Apple Inc became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion, buoyed by hopes over its expansion in new markets coupled with expectations of a more moderate approach to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple Inc became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion
Apple Inc became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion

Apple Inc became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $3 trillion, buoyed by hopes over its expansion in new markets coupled with expectations of a more moderate approach to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The iPhone maker’s advance was among the most eye catching in a month marked by investor interest in the potential of artificial intelligence, with share buyers also particularly favouring companies with strong balance sheets and cash flows.

Apple’s most recent quarterly report in May showing its revenue and profits beat analysts’ expectations, and its track record of stock buybacks, reinforced its reputation as a safe investment during global economic uncertainty.

Advertisement

In a similar vein, electric car maker Tesla Inc witnessed a 28% jump in its market capitalization in June.

Tesla’s surge was fuelled by deals struck by rivals Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co to gain access to Tesla’s charging network, which could potentially establish Tesla’s chargers as the industry standard.

Elsewhere Nvidia Corp joined the $1 trillion valuation club last month, as its market cap climbed 11.8%, with investors betting on its potential to become a major beneficiary of a boom in artificial intelligence.

The company’s shares have soared following a revenue forecast that was more than 50% above the Wall Street estimate in May.

Apple and Microsoft Corp led the list of top 20 global companies by market capitalization at the end of June.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • (This story has been refiled to fix a typographical error in paragraph 1)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 16:29 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 16:29 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App