Apple May Discontinue This MagSafe Case For iPhone 15 Series

Apple may discontinue its popular Leather MagSafe case with the release of the iPhone 15 series due​​ to reasons unknown, per 9to5Mac and industry analysts.

The iconic Saddle Brown iPhone case, and others are a favourite among many, and offer a premium experience thanks to the microfibre lining, tactile buttons, But, of course, its commands a high price tag. The iPhone 14 Pro leather case with MagSafe costs Rs 5,900 in India, and despite the high price, demand for the leather cases has remained strong.

Apple is known for its minimalist design, which also reflects in its accessories and especially in its iPhone cases. The Leather case—which develops a natural patina over time—is a popular choice for many iPhone users because it adds a personal touch.

Apple redesigned the iPhone cases for the iPhone 12 series when it launched MagSafe support for iPhones, and since then, all iPhone leather cases for the iPhone 12 and later have featured MagSafe magnets.