Apple Music Classical App Released On App Store: What's New And How To Download

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced its new Apple Music Classical application, which is available on the App Store and can be downloaded for free. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with a fully optimised search.

The Apple Music classical app also helps people better understand various genres of music with ease and offers details on the comper with various information such as biography and more.

“Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning," said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats

Apple Music Classical also features thousands of exclusive albums, including recordings by world-famous orchestras. Apple Music Classical has redesigned search to instantly deliver exactly what users are looking for using all combinations of keywords, from composer and work, to opus number, conductor, artist, or instrument, and even a work’s nickname.

According to the company, the Apple Music Classical interface ensures listeners always know who and what they’re hearing, with everything laid out at a glance: work name, orchestra, conductor, contributing artists, and even year of recording.

And when it comes to curating a personal library, the app lets listeners add more than just albums, tracks, playlists, and artists — it also supports uniquely classical categories such as works, composers, and recordings. Apple Music Classical’s interface lays out each work’s name, orchestra, conductor, contributing artists, and year of recording.

Apple Music Classical features lossless audio of up to 24 bit/192 kHz. In Hi-Res Lossless mode, sound is so astoundingly crisp and clear that each note feels close enough to touch. Apple Music Classical’s editors have created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added

