Apple Music Down For Thousands, Other Services Also Affected: All Details Here

Apple Inc’s music service was facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on late Monday, while users reported issues with various other services of the company.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, services including the support service and Apple store were down for thousands. More than 3,300 users reported issues with streaming Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Apple’s status page indicated that Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, and iTunes Match were facing an ongoing "outage." Additionally, users were reportedly encountering issues with Apple News, the status page showed.

Advertisement

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

In related news, Apple recently fixed two new zero-day security vulnerabilities exploited in attacks to compromise iPhones, Macs, and iPads, in its latest software update.

According to BleepingComputer, the two zero-day security vulnerabilities were addressed in iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, macOS Ventura 13.3.1, and Safari 16.4.1 with improved input validation and memory management.

The first security flaw is an IOSurfaceAccelerator that could lead to the corruption of data, a crash, or code execution.

Successful exploitation enables attackers to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges on targeted devices by using a maliciously crafted app, said the report.

Read all the Latest Tech News here