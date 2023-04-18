Apple Opens First Retail Store In India, Fans Show Off Vintage Devices, Take selfies

The US-based tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched its first own-branded retail store in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC) in presence of its CEO Tim Cook. The company will also launch its second store in Delhi on Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India’s first Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC.

Advertisement

About 300 people queued at Apple’s store in Mumbai on Tuesday, as fans took selfies with Chief Executive Tim Cook.

People flocked to the store from across India, hoping to be among the first to enter, in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.

After inaugurating Apple’s first retail store in India at Mumbai’s BKC, CEO Tim Cook took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the energy in Mumbai is incredible.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.

Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Tech News here