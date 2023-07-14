Apple Partners With Acumen In India To Double Down On Its Clean Energy Initiative

Apple is doubling down on its commitment to create a sustainable future—one that is powered by clean energy—by partnering with Acumen in India. Through this initiative, Acumen and Apple will support social enterprises by improving livelihoods through the introduction of clean energy innovations.

Using the ‘Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator,’ Acumen experts will work on a 12-week program, which is aimed at helping social entrepreneurs “scale and refine their businesses." And this would help people in poverty build better lives, and help promote clean, sustainable living through clean energy.

Apple notes that all leaders of social enterprises—having a clear environmental mission—can apply for the program until July 24.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy," said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation. “We’re demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal."

“For over 20 years, Acumen has invested in early-stage social enterprises addressing problems of poverty in India, and some of our most innovative recent investments have been at the intersection of energy access and livelihoods," said Mahesh Yagnaraman, Acumen’s director of India.