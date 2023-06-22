Apple Releases iOS 16.5.1 Update With Bug fixes And More: How To Download

The US-based tech giant Apple has released iOS 16.5.1 update, which includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. It also addresses a bug that could prevent charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

Previous reports suggested that the Camera Adapter was not working with iPhones and iPads that had been updating to the iOS 16.5 update, with the adapter failing to power connected devices. iOS 16.5.1 comes over a month after Apple released iOS 16.5.

Also, Apple released iOS 16.5.1 update with the software adding security improvements. According to Apple’s security support document, there are fixes for two vulnerabilities that may have been used by hackers and bad actors for system attacks.

A kernel vulnerability that can result in arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges was addressed with improved input validation for an integer overflow.

According to MacRumors, Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7, so you are likely safe if you’ve been running iOS 16. There is also a WebKit vulnerability that could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code, and Apple has received a report that the issue may have been actively exploited, the report said.

How To Download

iOS 16‌‌‌‌.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users because of demand. Apple has also released an iOS 15.7.7 security update for iPhone users who are unable to upgrade to the ‌iOS 16‌ operating system.