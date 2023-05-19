Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Features, Pride Wallpaper And Bug Fixes: All Details

Apple has released iOS 16.5—bringing new features, bug fixes, and security updates for users. The update is rolling out to all iPhones eligible for iOS 16—meaning users with an iPhone 8 and later can download the iOS 16.5 update worldwide.

iOS 16.5—being the fifth iterative update for iOS 16—appears to be a minor update, featuring a few changes to Apple apps, including Apple News and the addition of new wallpapers.

Here’s everything new with iOS 16.5:

Apple News app: Apple has updated the Apple News app to now feature a new sports section—where users can read about their favorite sports, see scores, match updates and more. And, Apple said that My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News will take you “directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games."

New Wallpaper: iOS 16.5 also brings a new Pride Celebration wallpaper in honor of LGBTQ+ community.

Bug Fixes: Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive, addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content and f ixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices.

Apple has also released macOS Ventura 16.4, iPadOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 updates for supported Macs, iPads and Apple Watches; also available to download right now.