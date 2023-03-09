Apple Reshuffling International Sales Management To Focus More On India: Report

In a major development, the US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly reshuffling the management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India. According to an exclusive report from Bloomberg, India is set to be its own sales region within Apple.

As per Reuters, Apple, in a recent earnings call, said India had a record quarterly revenue and strong double-digit growth year-over-year. India has become more important at Apple over the last few years due to the growing demand for Apple products.

According to the report, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa.

Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales, It added.

Though India will become more of a focus within Apple, regional sales reports will continue to group India with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Apple has started producing some iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 14, as it looks to diversify beyond China.

Recently, Apple supplier Foxconn has invested $500 million in the country to boost production capabilities. The plant will have an employment generation potential for over 1,00,000 people.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on last Thursday called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, the “historic deal" has the potential to generate employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, Foxconn’s unit will help in generating large-scale employment to youth and will help attract more such industries to the state

