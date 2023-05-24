Trends :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
Apple Restores iMessage Following Brief Global Outage: All Details

Apple's iMessage service, which was down, is back online after a partial outage that affected several users globally.

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple’s iMessage service, which was down, is back online after a partial outage that affected several users globally.

The company’s support page states that iMessage is fully operational again after experiencing some issues on Tuesday.

Previously, the page said, “users may have been unable to send or download attachments in iMessage". The outage had occurred between 9:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., and some users were affected.

According to Downdetector, users were having issues sending and receiving messages. However, the cause behind this partial outage is unknown.

According to the company’s support page, some users also experienced issues with Apple’s Photos app and iWork for iCloud. These issues also appear to have been resolved.

Along with the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store and Mac App Store were also part of the outage, which were later resolved.

Last year, Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple’s system status page said that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.

first published: May 24, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated: May 24, 2023, 10:47 IST
