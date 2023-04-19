Apple Saket Store In Delhi Revealed Ahead Of Opening On April 20: All Details

Apple Saket Store: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple on Wednesday previewed its second retail store — Apple Saket in New Delhi. According to the company, Delhi’s first Apple Store will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology.

Apple Saket will open on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. IST in New Delhi. “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," O’Brien added.

Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s latest lineup of products and services, and receive support from team members.

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions. said Apple in a statement.

Apple Saket will be a hub for education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

