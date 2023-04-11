Apple Saket Store In Delhi To Open On April 20, Apple BKC In Mumbai On April 18: Timings And More

In good news for Apple fans in India, the Cupertino-based tech giant on Tuesday announced that it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in the country — Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.

Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST. The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

“The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital," the company said in a statement. According to the company, these new retail locations will offer new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, and specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.

Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses, the iPhone maker said.

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer.

Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai.

The Apple BKC store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for visitors.

The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai".

