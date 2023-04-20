Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens Apple Saket Store In New Delhi; Watch Here

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Apple Pickup.

The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour

What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, visitors can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

