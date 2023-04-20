Trends :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens Apple Saket Store In New Delhi; Watch Here

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens Apple Saket Store In New Delhi; Watch Here

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: The Apple store in Delhi is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.

Apple

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: After the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday inaugurated the second retail store — Apple Saket — in India,  which is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.

The Saket store is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi. Read More

Apr 20, 2023 11:01 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Apple Saket Store Is Now Open For Customers

The store’s operational hours are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all weekdays.

Apr 20, 2023 10:22 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook meets customers visiting India’s second Apple Store in Saket

Advertisement
Apr 20, 2023 10:10 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Apple Saket Store Is Now Open For Customers

Apr 20, 2023 10:07 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates India’s second Apple Store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket. | WATCH

Apr 20, 2023 10:05 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens Apple Saket Store In New Delhi

Apr 20, 2023 09:57 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook announces significant progress towards the company's sustainability targets

Advertisement
Apr 20, 2023 09:53 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Apple Saket Store To Open Soon

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will launch its second retail store in New Delhi’s Saket today at 10 AM. 

Apr 20, 2023 09:37 IST

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

Apr 20, 2023 09:25 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: People Stand In Queues at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall | Watch

Apr 20, 2023 09:23 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Environment-Friendly Apple Stores

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

Apr 20, 2023 09:19 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook To Open Apple Saket Store At 10:00 AM

Live pictures from ground zero.

Apr 20, 2023 09:09 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Meets MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

Apr 20, 2023 09:01 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: People queue outside outlet

Apple enthusiasts standing in long queues ahead of the store’s opening in Delhi.

Apr 20, 2023 08:44 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Apple Saket Store Design

Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

Apr 20, 2023 08:34 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Genius Bar At Apple Delhi Store

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apr 20, 2023 08:14 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Pickup Service At Apple Store In Delhi

The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apr 20, 2023 08:11 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates:Tim Cook Visits Lodhi Art District

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday visited Lodhi Art District and National Crafts Museum here. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space," Cook shared in a tweet.

Apr 20, 2023 08:02 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: 70 Apple Team Members Can Speak in 15 Indian Languages

The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Apr 20, 2023 08:01 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apr 20, 2023 08:01 IST

Mad crowd at opening of Apple BKC store in Mumbai [Video]

WATCH VIDEO: Mad crowd at opening of Apple BKC store in Mumbai

Apr 20, 2023 08:00 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook Plays Badminton In Mumbai; Talks To News18 [Watch Video]

WATCH VIDEO: Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares His ‘Apple Watch Story’

Apr 20, 2023 07:59 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook To Open Apple Saket Store

The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.

Apr 20, 2023 07:58 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Exclusive Store Preview

Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour

Read more

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Apple Pickup.

The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour

What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, visitors can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

TRENDING NEWS