Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens Apple Saket Store In New Delhi; Watch Here

Apple Delhi Store Opening Live Updates: After the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday inaugurated the second retail store — Apple Saket — in India, which is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.
The Saket store is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi. Read More
The store’s operational hours are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all weekdays.
Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.
Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.
Live pictures from ground zero.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.
Apple enthusiasts standing in long queues ahead of the store’s opening in Delhi.
Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.
For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.
The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday visited Lodhi Art District and National Crafts Museum here. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space," Cook shared in a tweet.
The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.
WATCH VIDEO: Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares His ‘Apple Watch Story’
The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.
Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour
Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
