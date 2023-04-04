Home » Tech » Apple to Cut Small Number of Jobs in Some Corporate Retail Teams: Report

Apple to Cut Small Number of Jobs in Some Corporate Retail Teams: Report

Apple was not immediately available for a comment

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 06:10 IST

Califronia, US

Though technology companies announced massive layoffs last year, 2023 is looking much worse, as tech giants announce sweeping jobs cuts. (File Photo)
Though technology companies announced massive layoffs last year, 2023 is looking much worse, as tech giants announce sweeping jobs cuts. (File Photo)

Apple Inc is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was not immediately available for a comment.

This report comes against the backdrop of massive layoffs in technology companies including Amazon, Google and Meta.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 04, 2023, 06:08 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 06:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tamannaah Bhatia Stun In Beautiful Saree Gowns, Check Out Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Smart In Colourful Athleisure Sets, Check Out The Sister Duo's Sexy Pictures