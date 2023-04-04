Apple to Cut Small Number of Jobs in Some Corporate Retail Teams: Report

Apple Inc is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple was not immediately available for a comment.
This report comes against the backdrop of massive layoffs in technology companies including Amazon, Google and Meta.
first published: April 04, 2023, 06:08 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 06:10 IST