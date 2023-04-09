Apple To Shut Its Services On Devices Running Older Software: Check Details Here

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to shut down access to its online services on devices running older software versions, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, starting in early May. The move will affect devices running iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6, except for iCloud.

According to a report from MacRumors, users of these older software versions may receive a push notification from Apple prompting them to update their devices to a newer software version. The company did not provide any clarification as to why its services will stop working with these older software versions.

However, the change is expected to affect only a small percentage of users, the report said.

Following the release of iOS 16.4.1, Apple has also stopped signing iOS 16.3.1, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that software version.

iOS 16.3.1 was released on February 13 and was a minor update with bug fixes, security improvements, and additional Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models. Apple routinely stops signing older iOS releases over time in order to prevent users from downgrading to an outdated software version.

The company has recently released its new iOS 16.4 update, which includes new features such as new emojis, web push notifications, and voice isolation for cellular calls. Users can update their devices to the latest version by going to Settings, General, and then Software Update.

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 16.4.1 add a fix for an issue that could cause Siri not to respond in some cases, and it adds skin tones variations for the pushing hands emoji.

Apple claims that voice isolation tech is helpful in removing the background noise while you are on a call, which results in a clearer voice quality.

The company is already testing iOS 16.5, and It will soon transition to working on iOS 17, the next-generation version of iOS that is expected to see an introduction at WWDC in June.

