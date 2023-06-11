Apple tvOS 17: Native VPN Support Comes To Apple TV - All Details Here

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently introduced the latest television operating system - tvOS 17, bringing a range of new features to the Apple TV. These additions include FaceTime integration, a revamped Control Center, and the introduction of VPN app support.

While it is yet to be determined if there will be any restrictions, this update promises enhanced functionality for Apple TV users, MacRumors reported. As per the report, VPN apps could allow for Apple TV users to watch geo-restricted content from any location, such as the US version of Netflix in another country.

Advertisement

In its statement, however, Apple focused on how the VPN apps can benefit enterprise and education users, so it is possible that Apple could restrict usage of the apps.

tvOS 17 will be released later this year and is available in beta now for anyone with an Apple developer account. The software update is compatible with all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models released in 2015 and later.

The first VPN apps should begin to appear on the Apple TV’s App Store over the coming months, said MacRumors

Apple tvOS 17 also added an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that provide a more personalised experience that works even better with iPhone.

Advertisement

Apple TV 4K brings together Apple TV+ and popular streaming apps — in cinematic picture and audio quality — as well as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade.