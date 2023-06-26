Apple Unlikely To Add Overhead Strap From Vision Pro In Box: Here's Why

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently announced its highly anticipated headset Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro headset will be available early next year. Now, according to a new report, the company will reportedly exclude the overhead strap for the Vision Pro headset in the retail box.

With the ability to seamlessly switch between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the headset offers users a unique experience where digital imagery blends with the real environment.

The headset comes with a stretchable 3D knitted fabric headband that fits around the users’ heads behind their ears. But there is another strap that the company has not yet mentioned, Gizmochina reported.

Advertisement

An additional overhead strap would likely help balance the headset and prevent it from being easily knocked off when the user is moving. The Vision Pro’s weight has not yet been disclosed by the tech giant, but it is anticipated to be quite heavy, especially given that the company chose to move the battery to an external pack, the report added.

The report suggests that the addition of a strap over the head could significantly balance the weight of the gadget and improve the user experience. As the company neither discussed the overhead strap nor featured it in the marketing materials, the Cupertino-based tech giant might planning to sell this strap as an additional accessory and not include it in the headset’s retail box.

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that Apple Vision Pro headset can create controls and displays, and make them appear on any surface in the user’s room.