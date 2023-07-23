Apple Vision Pro Firmware Suggests 3 Battery Models: Know More

Apple has recently released software update support for the Vision Pro, which revealed that there are three battery models to power the headset.

The tech giant released the back-end on Thursday night that enables the Vision Pro to receive firmware updates, reports AppleInsider.

It contains information on the Vision Pro battery kit model numbers, allowing the back-end to identify what firmware upgrade is required for a specific combination of hardware.

According to leaker ‘Aaronp613′, the Vision Pro battery model is A2781. However, the firmware also mentioned two other Vision Pro battery models- A2988 and A2697.

“It’s currently not known what this means, specifically. The additional model numbers could reference batteries that need to be manufactured in accordance with other countries’ standards," the report said.

The three models could also mean three different battery capacities. The iPhone maker had claimed at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month that the headset’s battery is not removable.

On the battery, there is a USB-C port for charging and directly powering the Apple Vision Pro. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.