Apple Vision Pro Headset Could Get A Budget Version: What It Might Offer

Apple Vision Pro headset costs a bomb thanks to the advanced tech under the hood and its real life-like experience. But for $3,500 (Rs 2.8 lakh approx) this headset is out of reach for most people, even if they wanted to buy. So, it is hardly surprising to hear that Apple will have a budget version of the Vision Pro headset in the market.

According to Bloomberg, this budget headset could be launched by the end of 2025 which is still a few years away. It is likely that the cheaper version could be the vanilla model Apple Vision, while the Pro moniker is retained by the premium avatar.

The strategy of Pros has worked to a good effect with iPhones over the years and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple use the same tactic for its Mixed Reality headset as well. The Vision headset could be powered by M1 or M1 Pro chipset to offset the higher product cost. The materials of the headset could also be different. But when you say a cheaper Apple product, it is usually higher than the market standards, So expect a price tag of around $1,500 for the so-called cheaper Vision headset, which for Apple is surely a big drop.

The Vision Pro headset has shown its capability and select people from the media were given a 30-minute demo to experience the device and see what it offers. Apple’s biggest launch under Tim Cook got mixed feedback but most people were puzzled to see that none of Apple’s executives, including Cook wore the headset in front of the world.