Apple Vision Pro Headset Supports Optical Inserts; Glasses Not Required For Weak Eyesight

Apple finally revealed its mixed-reality headset—the Apple Reality Pro headset ‘spatial computer’ to the world during its WWDC 2023 keynote. The Vision Pro headset—being the company’s first new product line in years—has dominated news headlines ever since it got announced. Priced at a whopping $3499 (around Rs 2,88,000), it will initially be available only in the US.

Not only does it get advanced features such as a 3D sensing camera, micro-OLED displays with 23 million combined pixels, spatial audio, and the M2 and R1 chipsets, the Vision Pro headset also caters to individuals with weak vision. While wearing glasses along with the headset is not possible, Apple has collaborated with Zeiss to offer vision correction inserts.

Users with limited vision can use Zeiss Optical Inserts customized to their specific vision requirements. By providing a vision prescription, Apple and Zeiss can create a vision corrector insert for the user, although these inserts will be sold separately and not included in the package.