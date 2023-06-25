Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Vision Pro May Turn Any Surface Into Touchscreen Display: Know More

Apple Vision Pro May Turn Any Surface Into Touchscreen Display: Know More

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The feature, named 'Travel Mode,' is specifically designed to enhance the users' in-flight experience.
The feature, named 'Travel Mode,' is specifically designed to enhance the users' in-flight experience.

An Apple Vision Pro developer has learned that the headset can create controls and displays, and make them appear on any surface in the user’s room.

The ability to choose a surface in the headset’s range of view and then position any app such that it seems to be on that surface has been discovered by developer Steve Troughton Smith, reports AppleInsider.

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

“So where Apple’s virtual keyboard for the Vision Pro is not practical for long typing sessions, it could be that a user’s desk is turned into a keyboard," the report said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was reported that the first developer beta of visionOS contains a hidden feature for the Vision Pro spatial computer.

The feature, named ‘Travel Mode,’ is specifically designed to enhance the users’ in-flight experience.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • The Travel Mode appears to be the company’s answer to provide a smoother experience given that the cabin of an aeroplane with its limited space and special environmental conditions might be difficult for virtual reality (VR) devices.

    The tech giant had unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App