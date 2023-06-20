Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Watch Alerts Woman About Her Dangerous Blood Clot, Saving Her Life

Apple Watch Alerts Woman About Her Dangerous Blood Clot, Saving Her Life

Apple Watch has once again saved a woman's life by waking her up mid-sleep and alerting her about a dangerous blood clot.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:11 IST

Cincinnati

Apple Watch is slowly becoming a quintessential piece of technology for health tracking and reporting emergencies.
Apple Watch is slowly becoming a quintessential piece of technology for health tracking and reporting emergencies.

The Apple Watch has time and again made headlines for its life-saving abilities—be it its health tracking features, such as checking one’s blood oxygen and heart arrhythmia, or features like satellite tracking for remote rescues. Now, an Apple Watch has once again saved a woman’s life by waking her up mid-sleep and alerting her about a dangerous blood clot.

According to a report by AppleInsider, the woman—Kimmie Watkins, a resident of Cincinnati, USA—was feeling unwell, experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness. In the hope of feeling better, she decided to take a nap.

However, not long into her nap, her Apple Watch alerted her to an abnormally high heart rate, around 178 beats per minute, as reported by Local12 news.

Advertisement

Watkins mentioned that her Apple Watch sounded an alarm “that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long." She added, “So for over 10 minutes, it was too high." Concerned, she went to her doctor, only to discover that she had saddle pulmonary embolism—a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs.

Her doctor, Richard Becker, explained that having a saddle pulmonary embolism translates to only a 50% survival rate.

In all likelihood, if it weren’t for the Apple Watch alerting her to her heart rate, she might have dismissed the issue and could have died.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • “It might be seen as staying too connected or something, but I think it can be helpful in a health sense, and not just in a connect-to-people sense," Watkins said.

    In related news, last month, a woman’s Apple Watch reportedly auto-dialed 911 after detecting no movement on her end after she collapsed from the ruptured aorta.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 12:11 IST
    Read More