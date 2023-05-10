Apple Watch, iPhone 14 And Other Apple Devices You Can Gift For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you are searching for the perfect gift for your mom, Apple has got you covered. From the latest Apple Watch Series 8 to the newest iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based tech giant offers a wide range of devices that make perfect gifts for the special women in our lives.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Apple devices you can gift to your mom this Mother’s Day (May 14).

1. Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS): Rs 45,900

The latest Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a plethora of features to help you take a healthy leap forward. With the option to take an ECG anytime and measure blood oxygen levels, this watch can help monitor your health with ease. The Workout app has been enhanced with advanced metrics, custom workouts, and multipart functionality, making it easier to track your fitness goals.

Additionally, the watch comes with safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, ensuring your loved ones are protected in case of an emergency. With a variety of case finishes and bands to choose from, you can stay connected and manage your health in style.

2. iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14 (Rs 79,900) And iPhone 14 Plus (Rs 89,900)

Make this Mother’s Day special for your mom with a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. These powerful devices are equipped with the latest A15 Bionic chip, an advanced dual-camera system, and new computational photography features that include an Action mode to stabilize shaky videos.

With up to 26 hours of video playback, Emergency SOS Crash Detection, and the stunning Super Retina XDR display, these iPhones are both durable and visually appealing.

3. iPad (10th generation): iPad (WiFi): Rs 44,900

Make your Mother’s Day special with the latest iPad (10th generation). It has a big 10.9-inch screen, a fast A14 chip, and a great camera. You can use the Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard Folio with it too.

It’s easy to use with Touch ID in the top button. You can also add a special message to your Pad with free engraving, alongside a beautifully wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip from Apple Store Online.

4. HomePod Mini (Rs 10,900)

If your mom loves music, the HomePod mini is a good option for her. It has amazing sound quality and comes with Siri, which can help her with tasks and control smart devices at home. HomePod Mini uses special technology and software to provide high-quality sound. It’s easy to use, and you can control it just by talking to it.

