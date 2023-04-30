Apple Watch Ultra Likely To Launch With MicroLED Display In 2025: All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a next-generation display technology called microLED that will be coming to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2025.

The current Apple Watch Ultra uses standard OLED technology, but microLED offers many of the benefits of OLED along with some improvements. MicroLED displays feature brighter, more vibrant colors, and look like content is ‘painted on top of the glass,’ MacRumors reported.

The microLED Apple Watch is expected to have a 2.1-inch diagonal display, but other features are not yet known. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already testing microLED displays for the Apple Watch and other devices.

MicroLED is a new technology that uses microscopic LEDs for individual pixels. Compared to LED displays, microLED is much more energy-efficient and has a longer potential lifetime. Unlike OLED, there’s much less risk of screen burn-in.

However, microLED has not yet been mass-produced because of the costs associated with it and the difficulty of making the displays. But multiple companies are focused on figuring out microLED.

According to MacRumors, MicroLED displays also provide contrast improvements and faster response times because of the pixel-level individual lights, plus the color is better and brighter. Like OLED displays, microLED displays can be flexible, so if Apple eventually transitions to foldable devices, those products could use microLED. The technology would also work for curved displays.

The report further added that the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will be the first device with microLED, but the company is planning to expand it to the iPhone, and it could also be introduced for the iPad and the Mac in the future.

It may take Apple some time to scale the technology to introduce larger microLED displays, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said there are definite plans to use microLED for the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac.

