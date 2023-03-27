Apple Watch With Blood Glucose Monitoring Feature Not Launching Anytime Soon

The blood glucose monitoring feature designed for the Apple Watch is unlikely to launch anytime soon. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple still needs to perfect the algorithms and sensors to bring the technology to market.

The technology uses a silicon photonics chip to shine light from a laser under the skin to determine the concentration of glucose in the body. The company needs to shrink the technology down to the size of a module that can fit in the small and thin package of the Apple Watch. The process will take at least three to seven years to perfect.

In February, Gurman reported that Apple has made significant progress in developing a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system that can test blood glucose levels without requiring the skin to be pricked for blood testing, MacRumors reported.

Apple began working on alternative glucose monitoring methods following its acquisition of RareLight in 2010. The company then used a startup called Avolante Health LLC to develop the technology at a secret facility before moving it to the Exploratory Design Group (XDG). it added.

As per MacRumors, Apple has been conducting human trials for the past 10 years and seeks to be able to warn Apple Watch users if they are prediabetic to encourage lifestyle changes before diabetes develops. It is believed to be holding early discussions about getting regulatory approval for the technology.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly not planning to release AirPods 3 with a USB-C port, unlike the latest version of AirPods Pro that may come with the feature later this year.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company doesn’t seem to have any plans for USB-C versions of AirPods 2 and 3. Kuo’s comments have drawn attention as Apple plans to release a revised version of AirPods Pro with a USB-C port.

