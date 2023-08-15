Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Apple Watch X To Offer Major Redesign, Offer Magnetic Bands: Report

Apple could be working on a new Apple ‘Watch X’ to mark the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch. Here's what it could offer.

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 12:48 IST

The Apple Watch X is rumored to be thinner and have a new redesigned band mechanism.
The Apple Watch was first introduced in 2015, and Apple has released a new model every year since then. As we approach Apple’s September event—where the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the upcoming watches will be minor upgrades. However, Apple is also working on a new Apple ‘Watch X’ to mark the tenth anniversary of the Watch.

“The 2023 models, due next month, will be a minor refresh—the kind of incremental update that has characterized the product in recent years," Mark Gurman said.

Gurman also said that Apple has largely kept the design of the watch unchanged since the Series 4, but the 2024 or 2025 model—dubbed the ‘Watch X,’ is expected to be a major overhaul—bringing notable upgrades to the design and functionality.

Apple Watch X: Expected Upgrades

The Apple Watch X is rumored to be thinner and have a new redesigned band mechanism. Bloomberg reports that the current mechanism takes up too much space, which could be used for a larger battery or other components. This is why Apple’s redesigned watch could have a new magnetic band attachment system.

However, it is unclear if Apple will be able to develop this in time for the watch’s rumored launch in 2024 or 2025. Additionally, other “bigger" changes, such as the long-rumored microLED display and blood pressure monitor, could also be included in the Watch X.

    Gurman predicts that the Apple Event this year will take place on September 12, where the Series 9, the new Watch Ultra, and the iPhone 15 series are expected to be unveiled. However, the new watches are expected to retain the same sizes as the previous models: 41 and 45 millimeters, and 49 mm for the Apple Watch Ultra. Gurman notes that the most noticeable changes will be new colors and faster chipsets.

