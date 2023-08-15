Apple Watch X To Offer Major Redesign, Offer Magnetic Bands: Report

The Apple Watch was first introduced in 2015, and Apple has released a new model every year since then. As we approach Apple’s September event—where the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the upcoming watches will be minor upgrades. However, Apple is also working on a new Apple ‘Watch X’ to mark the tenth anniversary of the Watch.

“The 2023 models, due next month, will be a minor refresh—the kind of incremental update that has characterized the product in recent years," Mark Gurman said.

Gurman also said that Apple has largely kept the design of the watch unchanged since the Series 4, but the 2024 or 2025 model—dubbed the ‘Watch X,’ is expected to be a major overhaul—bringing notable upgrades to the design and functionality.

Apple Watch X: Expected Upgrades

The Apple Watch X is rumored to be thinner and have a new redesigned band mechanism. Bloomberg reports that the current mechanism takes up too much space, which could be used for a larger battery or other components. This is why Apple’s redesigned watch could have a new magnetic band attachment system.

However, it is unclear if Apple will be able to develop this in time for the watch’s rumored launch in 2024 or 2025. Additionally, other “bigger" changes, such as the long-rumored microLED display and blood pressure monitor, could also be included in the Watch X.