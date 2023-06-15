Apple Will Not Allow Camera Access To Third-Party Apps On Vision Pro Headset

Apple will have its usual set of privacy guidelines for the Vision Pro headset. The company is unlikely to allow third-party apps on the headset to use the built-in cameras which is considered as a privacy concern.

This won’t be the first time when Apple blocks access to its device features. Both iPhone and iPad users over the years have been limited because of such restrictions and the Vision Pro is likely to follow suit.

The fact that Apple will restrict third-party apps from using the headset’s camera, how will the premium video features work on the Vision Pro? As per the details from an Apple engineer, the company will provide these apps with a Persona or a digital avatar of the person using the headset. This feature will work on apps like Zoom for video meetings on the Vision Pro headset which is powered by the new visionOS platform.