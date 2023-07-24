Apple Will Soon Deliver MacBooks And iMacs To Your House

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a new retail store service in August. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple retail store staff will be able to provide customers with home delivery options while ordering, instead of the traditional method of carrying purchased products home.

Gurman said that Apple’s EasyPay machines used for in-store purchases will soon offer a home shipping option for the first time. The new option will not only make it easier for users to buy bulky products like an iMac or Mac Pro but also allows the store to book the sale even if the item is out of stock.

Currently, Apple store staff can assist customers in ordering larger or out-of-stock products online using a shop floor demo Mac or iPad, or by accessing the web through their EasyPay device. Gurman suggests that this new option could potentially reduce the physical space needed for stock in future stores.

Additionally, he believes it could benefit Apple’s retail sales strategy for its Vision Pro headset, which offers various custom combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts, making the ordering process more manageable.

In India, Apple currently operates two retail stores - Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. However, it remains uncertain whether this new service will be available worldwide or exclusive to the US only.