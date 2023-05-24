Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Kicks Off On June 5: Mixed Reality Headset, iOS 17 And More Expected

Apple WWDC 2023 is just around the corner, and the company has now shared the detailed lineup of this year’s developer conference which kickstarts with the keynote address by Tim Cook, CEO, Apple and his executives on June 5. The keynote will be live streamed across different platforms, including the Apple YouTube page and the Apple TV app. Here are all the details of the Apple WWDC 2023 event and what all you can expect to hear from the company this year:

Apple WWDC 2023 Lineup

WWDC 2023 keynote

The main public event is the WWDC 2023 keynote which will be hosted by Tim Cook along with his executives. As is the case, we expect the keynote to share details about the new iOS 17 version, watchOS 11 version and the new macOS version among others.

Lately we have also seen Apple bring hardware products to the keynote, and this year, it could be the all-new mixed reality headset, which going by the event teaser seems likely. You could also see a new MacBook Air model, with reports suggesting a new 15-inch model to be announced.

Apple WWDC 2023 keynote will be live on Apple TV, Apple YouTube page and Apple Events page on Monday, June 5 at 10:30 PM IST. You can catch up with all the live updates from the event and get other details.

More Events At WWDC 2023

In addition to the keynote, Apple will have developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers can get access to the new tools and features that Apple will introduce for its products. On the same day, Apple will have the Design Awards where the developers are rewarded for their effort and technical expertise.

That’s not all, the developers will also have full access to the experts at Apple and build them new apps and learn new tricks to be successful on the App Store.