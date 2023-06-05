Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple Vision Pro Launched For $3499, 15-inch MacBook Air India Price Announced

Apple has also given special focus on the tech used for the Vision Pro headset. Apple says the videos rendered in the headset is 4K quality, which is enhanced using the OLED 3D display. It has IR cameras and LED sensors, which does the heavy work of your eye movement and slick gestures. Apple M2 powers the headset, which explains all the capabilities.

But that’s not all, Apple has developed a new R1 chip which processes inputs from 12 cameras, 5 mics and more. Apple says R1 is there to prevent lag, giving you visuals in just 12 seconds, which explains the fluidity of the demos. It is powered by the visionOS.