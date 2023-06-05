Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple Vision Pro Launched For $3499, 15-inch MacBook Air India Price Announced

Reported By: S Aadeetya
Apple WWDC 2023 starts on Monday, June 5 with the all-important keynote that will be hosted by Apple CEO, Tim Cook and his team of executives. The keynote starts at 10:30 PM IST and you can catch up on all the updates with Apple’s YouTube page or follow the News18 tech blog to get details of the big announcements. Read More
Tim Cook is back on stage to conclude the jam-packed keynote and it is time for the real deal with the developers. Thanks for tuning in, and head over to News 18 tech website for all the updates.
Now comes the big news, Apple Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 and will be available early next year. Likely to have a limited market launch, with countries like India to miss out. Or we could be wrong.
Apple Vision Pro gets Optic ID like the FaceID for iPhones. It works seamlessly for password, purchases and Apple Pay. It even keeps your eye movement private, which is critical for a device that revolves around eye movement.
Apple has also given special focus on the tech used for the Vision Pro headset. Apple says the videos rendered in the headset is 4K quality, which is enhanced using the OLED 3D display. It has IR cameras and LED sensors, which does the heavy work of your eye movement and slick gestures. Apple M2 powers the headset, which explains all the capabilities.
But that’s not all, Apple has developed a new R1 chip which processes inputs from 12 cameras, 5 mics and more. Apple says R1 is there to prevent lag, giving you visuals in just 12 seconds, which explains the fluidity of the demos. It is powered by the visionOS.
Richard from Apple’s design says they have been working on the product for years. They see it as the most ambitious product ever created. It has been made using lightweight materials, the frame will feel light on the eyes and there is a digital crown. The machine frame is made of aluminum which holds the component inside. Apple has clearly focused on the aesthetics and the ergonomics of the Vision Pro. Apple says people wearing glasses will have no issues using the Vision Pro. The cable is basically for the separate battery pack.
Whatever Apple has shown us so far suggests it is going more AR than VR with the Vision Pro. It still needs people to be cautious health-wise, as suggested by the warnings and yes, very intrigued to know the origin of the cable, which feels like the Mac mouse with a bottom facing charging port.
Apple’s headset relies on your eyes, browse simply by looking. You don’t need to move your hands, just flick the fingers to scroll, says the Human Interface VP at Apple. It looks extremely polished. You can search using voice (Siri *cough*). Apple also believes that the new world cannot be detached from the real world. So Apple has introduced eyesight so that they can see you, but all the apps will emerge in the background. Looks very intuitive. You can use all the Apple apps.
Apple unveils Vision Pro. It blends real with virtual world. It has a new platform, see, hear and interact with the space. The company is calling the experience spatial computing, which uses a 3D interface with gesture-based controls. The whole platform has been built from ground up. and it just feels like an Apple experience which focuses on quality and functionality.
Developer beta of macOS, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and more will be available from this week, while the public beta releases in July. The public release comes out in Fall.
watchOS 10 version looks to build on the existing software for Apple Watch. Just as we expected, widgets are taking centrestage on the wearable. You can use the digital crown to flip the widgets on the Apple Watch. You can long-press to add a new widget, like for health or fitness and podcast. Apple has redesigned some apps for the Watch.
First you had AirDrop, then came NameDrop now you have AirPlay to share audio, video files seamlessly with smart speakers, which mostly means the HomePod. Apple is bringing AirPlay to hotels and you can sign in using a QR code. You also have SharePlay to connect via CarPlay on the car, which works with Apple Music.
Apple is bringing a new AirPod with adaptive audio that switches based on your environment, be it in a crowded noisy place or a quiet surrounding. Most high-end TWS earbuds have it so we are hoping the existing models see some upgrades on that front.
macOS 14 Sonoma is the new release for Mac users this year. The platform gets all the updates that you saw with Messages, Siri, FaceTime on iOS and iPadOS. Widgets on macOS will now be available on the desktop itself and you can change their position.
PDFs in iPadOS 17 now support auto-fill thanks to generative AI. You can edit the details using the Apple Pencil. The Notes app on iPad lets you access PDF files, make changes, edit with pointers. It even offers live collaborations for text and images between two people.
iPadOS 17 offers improve personalisation. iPads now can be personalised on the lock screen with new set of wallpapers. iPads also get better widget support, which Craig claims will make your iPad’s home screen more interactive. You can also add widgets to the lock screen. You can also track live delivery status on the lock screen of the iPad.
Apple has confirmed that it is removing Hey from Siri wake word, and also allow you to continue the conversation without saying Siri all the time.
NameDrop allows you to wirelessly share name and other details. It works with iPhone-to-iPhone and Apple Watch as well. This is AirDrop for contacts. AirDrop will let you share large size files and let it progress in the Live action bar.
iOS 17 will finally let you share location with a friend and allow them to track your position without breaking encryption. iMessage also gets in-line location feature, and more customisations for filters.
Live voicemail allows you to see the message from the caller and see if you want to pick it up right away. FaceTime is also getting new video mail feature to drop a call when the person is not available.
Craig from the Apple software reveals the iOS 17 version. The phone, FaceTime and message apps are getting big updates. You can now have customised photos for calls, contact cards and more with Posters. It could help you personalise the lock screen, he says. It will work for third-party apps as well.
Mac Studio is getting its first big update. The new Mac for Pros gets 25x more power and 50 pc faster render in After effects. The M2 Ultra chipset will be powering this device, rounding up the M2-series lineup for Apple.
Apple says the new MacBook Air is 12 times faster than Windows laptop and promises better battery life, 50 times more than a PC. OLED Retina display on board means you are looking at a steep price tag. It is powered by the M2 chipset. MacBook Air 15-inch is priced at $1299.
Apple is bringing the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which the company says is the best 15-inch laptop in the market. Looks extremely big but Apple says it is the thinnest in its segment. Has a slew of ports for connectivity and has four colours.
Tim Cook is here to make the opening notes for the WWDC 2023 keynote. He talks about the new products, what his team has been working on and what the company has to offer for the developers and consumers this year. Today, we are going to make the biggest announcements ever, Cook adds.
We are under 10 minutes from the start of the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote where Tim Cook will take us through the next big-ticket launches for the company. You can also tune into our live coverage where we give a fun take on the event.
Most rumours suggest the XR headset will come for $3000 (Rs 2.4 lakh approx) and cater to a niche audience. The first-gen device has a lot riding on it, especially with its high-end features like the OLED display that is likely to support a host of Apple apps like FaceTime and Apple TV+ among others.
It’s 10:00 PM IST which means we are just 30 minutes away from Tim Cook’s keynote at the WWDC 2023 where we will see new products and some exciting stuff. Who’s ready?
Most of the rumours about the new Apple products have been via leaks or sources. But it is fair to say that the company has done better with large-scale leaks this year. We still don’t know how the XR headset will look like and the features of the macOS 14 and its name among others. Nicely done.
This year’s WWDC keynote is expected to be a packed edition with a slew of products and developer-centric software to be revealed. Apple is expected to announce the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS versions for the iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple Watch, respectively.
The new iOS version is likely to get some new features that will make iPhones even better. Similarly, you have the iPad and Mac software with better use cases. Apple Watch could get a new interface and support for widgets could also make a comeback. And if that wasn’t enough, you have the new MacBooks, more importantly the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air expected to join the others in the lineup. But, Apple is unlikely to end the event just there.
The much-awaited mixed reality headset from the company and the accompanying software will also be showcased and demoed at the keynote as per multiple reports. The company has even set up a demo zone for the product, where it has health warnings to keep people with any health condition to avoid using the device.
The new XR headset is rumoured to get a steep price tag of $3000 which has already been criticised internally by Apple’s employees. But Tim Cook feels the product is ready, and the whole world is eager to see what the fuss is all about and so are we.
So, get set for a jam packed WWDC 2023 keynote this year as the curtains are set to open at the Steve Jobs Theater for the big showcase.