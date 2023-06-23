Apple's Back To University Offers: Free AirPods, Big Discounts On Macs And iPads For Students, Teachers

If you are a university student or teacher who is planning to purchase a new Mac or iPad, now is the time to do so—as Apple has announced its Back to University offers for this year.

These offers are available to all university students and staff with a valid ID. Once you have verified your ID on UNiDAYS, you can take advantage of special pricing and a variety of other offers—including free AirPods with select Macs and a free Apple Pencil with select iPads. You can also take advantage of the offer if you know someone with a verified UNiDAYS ID.

These offers are available at both the official Apple stores in India, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, as well as on Apple’s online store.