Apple's Back To University Offers: Free AirPods, Big Discounts On Macs And iPads For Students, Teachers

If you are a university student or teacher who is planning to purchase a new Mac or iPad, now is the time to do so—as Apple has announced its Back to University offers for this year.
These offers are available to all university students and staff with a valid ID. Once you have verified your ID on UNiDAYS, you can take advantage of special pricing and a variety of other offers—including free AirPods with select Macs and a free Apple Pencil with select iPads. You can also take advantage of the offer if you know someone with a verified UNiDAYS ID.
These offers are available at both the official Apple stores in India, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, as well as on Apple’s online store.
Check All The Back to University Offers For India Here:
- iPads: iPad Air with the M2 chipset starts from Rs 54,900, iPad Pro 11" from Rs 76,900 and the iPad Pro 12.9" from Rs 1,02,900.
- Macs: MacBook Air M1 starts at Rs 89,900, MacBook Air 13" with M2 chip for Rs 1,04,900, MacBook Air 15" M2 for Rs 1,24,900, MacBook Pro 13" for Rs 1,19,900, MacBook Pro 14" for Rs 1,84,900, MacBook Pro 16" for Rs 2,29,900. Additionally, the iMac 24" starts at Rs 1,24,900, and the Mac Mini with the M2 chip is available starting at Rs 49,900.
- All the aforementioned Macs will be accompanied by a free pair of second-generation AirPods, and all the aforementioned iPads will be bundled with a free second-generation Apple Pencil.
- Apple is offering more discounts, including 20% off Apple Care+, 3 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+, and a special student rate of ₹59/month for Apple Music.