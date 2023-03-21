Apple's Flagship Mumbai Store Will Open Next Month, Followed By Second Store In Delhi

After several delays, the US-based iPhone maker Apple is reportedly set to open its flagship India retail store in Mumbai next month. An exclusive report from The Economic Times also revealed that the second outlet will be opened in New Delhi soon.

Located in the Jio World Drive mall and covering 22,000 square feet, the Mumbai store will be a retail landmark similar to Apple stores in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, and Singapore, the report said.

According to The Economic Times sources, the second, smaller 10,000 to 12,000-square-foot store in New Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall is expected to launch in April-June, potentially just a few days after the Mumbai store opening.

It is claimed by one executive that the fitouts for both stores are finished. “In fact, the fitout was completed fore the Delhi store ahead of the Mumbai one," they claim, but as the Mumbai store will be the flagship outlet for India, it will open first.

Apple has yet to officially set an opening date for either store, however, it looks like operations at each location are being tested by the company.

India has become more important at Apple over the last few years due to the growing demand for Apple products. In 2020 Apple opened its online store in India, offering Indian customers a direct way to purchase products directly from Apple without having to go through an authorized premium reseller.

Recently, a report from Reuters claimed that Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that produces 70% of iPhones, will manufacture a significant portion of Apple’s AirPods in India.

To facilitate this, Foxconn plans to invest $200 million in building a new factory in Telangana. Reuters reports that Foxconn has won an order from Apple—that will let it manufacture AirPods—for the first time ever, and marks the gradual shift from dependence on China.

A source has confirmed to Reuters that Foxconn will be investing over $200 million in their new AirPod plant in Telangana, India. However, the exact value of the AirPods order remains unclear.

