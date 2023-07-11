Apple’s Foldable MacBook Likely To Be Unveiled In 2025

The foldable smartphone market has blossomed with multiple brands out there but the foldable laptop segment is yet to evolve, with only Asus being the lone option. Apple could change that dynamics with its own MacBook foldable model, which is reportedly expected to launch by 2026.

Apple could work with Samsung or LG for the foldable screen, making it an intriguing development for the industry in the next few years. Foldables are likely to be Apple’s next big frontier in the tech space, and the foldable MacBook could kickstart the era with the product unveiling expected in 2025 while the product officially launches in 2026, similar to the Apple Vision Pro launch timelines.

Samsung is likely to benefit the most from Apple’s product timelines, and the South Korean brand is seemingly betting billions on a dedicated unit for manufacturing foldable OLED panels, which could eventually come to its own products.

After all, the company already has foldable screens for phones, and moving to laptops will be an obvious growth move. Coming back to the foldable Macs, expect Apple to put a mind-boggling price tag for the product, something we have seen with the Apple Vision Pro headset earlier this year.