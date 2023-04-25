Apple's Upcoming iPadOS 17 To Drop Support For These iPads: Check List Here

Apple, the US-based tech giant, is expected to unveil iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 during its highly-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 5. However, prior to the event, a new report claimed that iPadOS 17, the upcoming operating system for iPad, will no longer support the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fifth-generation iPad.

According to information obtained from an internal source at Apple, as reported by the French tech website iPhoneSoft, it has been revealed that iPadOS 17 will no longer provide support for the first-generation iPad Pro and iPad.

It’s important to note that while an iPad or iPhone may be listed as compatible with a new software update, it may not necessarily support all features offered by that software.

Also, according to a post on the MacRumors forum by an anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16, including those powered by A11 chipsets (such as the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus), will also be compatible with iOS 17.

In the previous year, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 dropped support for several devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

In related news, Apple is planning to introduce significant enhancements and modifications to the Wallet app and Find My feature in the upcoming iOS 17 update. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in ‘The MacRumors Show’ podcast, said that Apple will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14’s widgets or iOS 16’s Lock Screen redesign.

In addition to changes to the Wallet app, Gurman emphasised that there will be improvements to ‌Find My‌ amid a bigger push on location- and Find My-related features. He added that he has more to share on ‌iOS 17‌ in the coming weeks.

