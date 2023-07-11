Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Artificial Intelligence Drives Global Hedge Fund Gains in June: Report

Artificial Intelligence Drives Global Hedge Fund Gains in June: Report

Global hedge funds gained 2.2% in June as AI stocks surged and banking crisis eased. Equity hedge funds outperformed

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 04:01 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

FILE PHOTO: AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
FILE PHOTO: AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Global hedge funds posted gains of 2.2% in June, as artificial intelligence-related stocks surged and the banking crisis eased, data provider HFR said on Monday. In the first half of the year, hedge funds added 3.45% to their investors.

“Hedge funds surged in June, led by growth equity exposures and, specifically, artificial intelligence. While gains were driven by these dynamic exposures, industry performance was strong across-the-board," said Kenneth J. Heinz, president of HFR.

Equity hedge funds, which bet stocks will fall or rise, posted the best performance among all four categories tracked by HFR, both in June and in the year, with gains of 2.94% and 5.55%, respectively.

Advertisement

Still, equity hedge funds lagged the S&P 500 index, which soared 16.9% in the first half of 2023.

Macro hedge funds ended June down 0.47% in the year, as they were able to erase some losses earlier in the year last month, up 1.47%. Hedge funds that bet on economic trends had a challenging beginning of the year as they were hard hit by the banking crisis in March.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Event-driven hedge funds, which include shareholder activism and those betting on M&As, rose 2.99% in the first half of the year and 2.78% in June.

    Relative value strategies, which trade asset price dispersion, ended June up 2.66% in the year and 0.9% in the month.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 04:01 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 04:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App