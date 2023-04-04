Asus Confirms The ROG Handheld Gaming Device Is Not An April Fool’s Prank

Asus teased its ROG handheld gaming device which got everyone excited, until they saw the news coming out on April 1, which as we all know is the April Fool’s day. But the company has come out and confirmed that the ROG handheld gaming device is not a prank, and the product will actually launch in the market.

With this ROG device, Asus is going to compete with Steam Deck from Value and even the Nintendo Switch to some extent. Asus says the ROG gaming device will offer twice the performance of the Steam Deck, and it will be powered by AMD Zen 4-based APU which is a big upgrade on the hardware Valve provides with its handheld device.

The company also mentions the upcoming ROG device will feature a 7-inch display with support for 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Not only is the display going to be smoother, Asus claims the ROG device will offer a brighter screen than the competition.

Advertisement

The ROG Ally will carry a 16:9 aspect ratio display, which is not the latest option but as most gaming devices, you have the same ratio. The company has shared the device with some YouTubers, who claim the ROG Ally can run games at high graphics settings and perform without making a lot of noise, which is impressive.

The most intriguing part about the ROG Ally is that it runs on Windows 11 OS and we are hoping that Asus customises the UI with its ROG elements (like the ROG laptop and phone series) to add more features and tools for avid gamers.

The hardware specs and launch details have not been revealed yet by Asus but going by the impact of its ROG laptops and Phone series, we are eager to see how the first handheld gaming ROG device pans out and whether it can succeed with Windows 11 as the base platform.

Read all the Latest Tech News here