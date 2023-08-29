Asus Confirms ZenFone Series Is Not Shutting Down

The Asus ZenFone series is not going anywhere, and the company is committed to making more phones in the ZenFone lineup in the future. Asus has officially confirmed this news after rumours hinted that the Taiwanese brand is going to shut the production of the ZenFone lineup, and instead just have the ROG Phone models in the market.

Here’s what Asus has said with its official statement here, “We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone."

Advertisement

The concerns came about after a report said that Asus is currently undergoing an organisational restructuring that has impacted the workforce at the company in its China and Taiwan offices. Asus was reportedly looking to hire more people for its mobile division but that was pushed back, which suggested that the company might sacrifice the ZenFone lineup.