Asus ROG Ally Set To Launch In Indian Market On July 7: Check Price, Specifications Here

Asus is all set to introduce its first handheld gaming device—the ROG Ally—to the Indian market next month, with a scheduled launch date of July 7, according to a Flipkart listing.

The Windows-powered handheld was recently unveiled in the global market, offering two chip options—AMD’s Z1 and Z1 Extreme processors—both based on the Zen 4 architecture, along with an RDNA3-based GPU. It features a 7-inch FHD display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, while the system’s release in India is confirmed, it remains uncertain whether both chip options will be available in the country or if India will only receive one configuration.

Now, with the launch date on Flipkart set in stone, the system is making its way to India sooner than anticipated. This device aims to compete with other handheld systems such as the Nintendo Switch and the Valve Steam Deck. Notably, neither of these competing devices has been officially launched in the Indian market yet—leaving consumers to resort to grey channels or online platforms without warranty coverage.

ROG Ally Specifications

Asus ROG Ally comes in two configurations, with the higher-end model featuring an AMD 4nm Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, 8 cores, and 16 threads, with a boost clock speed up to 5.1GHz, and the base model featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset. Both models come with a RDNA3-based GPU with 4GB VRAM, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

It features a 7-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display glass.

Running on Windows 11, the ROG Ally offers three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and is compatible with third-party game clients such as Steam and Epic Games. Being a ROG device, the Ally comes with ROG laptop staples, including the Armory Crate SE app. For ports, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port, UHS-II, and a microSD card reader. The device is powered by a 40WHr battery with 65W fast charging support.

ASUS ROG Ally: Price and Availability in India