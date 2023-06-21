Asus ROG Ally To Launch In India On July 12: Price, Offers, Availability And More

Asus ROG Ally Price: Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Wednesday confirmed that its first handheld gaming console — ROG Ally- will be launched in India on July 12. The gaming device from Asus was announced by the company earlier this year.

Asus ROG Ally Price, Availability, and Sale

The Asus ROG Ally is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the Z1 Extreme version and will be available exclusively from 12th July from Asus Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart. However, the band will be hosting a special Flipkart Flash sale on 7th July 2023. The Flash Sale would be only open for one day on Flipkart.

In addition to this, the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12th will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2000. To redeem this offer, customers can visit asuspromo.in

Asus ROG Ally Specifications

Asus ROG Ally comes in two configurations, with the higher-end model featuring an AMD 4nm Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, 8 cores, and 16 threads, with a boost clock speed up to 5.1GHz, and the base model featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset. Both models come with a RDNA3-based GPU with 4GB VRAM, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

It features a 7-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display glass.