Asus ROG Phone 7 Launch Date Confirmed, Coming To India As Well

Asus ROG Phone 7 launch date has been confirmed for next month and it looks like the company is bringing the new ROG gaming phone to multiple countries simultaneously. The Asus ROG series has evolved in the past few years but continues to focus on the gamer community with its power-packed devices. Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to see a major bump in the hardware, and probably have new options for gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Launch Date: All Details

Asus ROG Phone 7 is launching on April 13 and going by the company’s social teasers, the new ROG Phone will be coming to Taipei, Europe, US and India. The launch event will be live streamed at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday next month. Usually we have seen the ROG Phone come at a later date to the Indian market but this year Asus might have other plans.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Specifications: What To Expect

ROG 7 is highly expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset like the other premium phones launching this year. The device should have 16GB RAM or maybe even an 18GB RAM variant this time around.

Asus offers its ROG UI on the device which should be based on the Android 13 version. Storage-wise, expect the ROG 7 to have up to 512GB as the top variant, with a non-expandable slot. Reports suggest the ROG 7 will carry a 165Hz AMOLED display like its predecessor and pack a large 6000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. Since the ROG series is focused on gamers, we don’t expect major changes with the cameras on the ROG Phone 7 this year. Rumours hint at a triple camera setup at the back, with a 64MP primary sensor on board.

Coming to the pricing, Asus ROG Phone 7 shouldn’t be more than Rs 60,000 in the market, allowing the company to rival the likes of iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11 5G smartphones that are already available.

