Asus ROG Phone 7 Series India Launch Today: Where To Watch Live Event, Event Timings And More

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is launching today, April 13 globally, including India. The latest gaming phone from the company promises improved performance, which is the bread and butter for gamers who are the main targets with this device. The ROG Phone 7 series is likely to have the vanilla and the Ultimate models with unique focus on gamers, who thrive on top-end performance offered by the high-end chipset. The new ROG Phone 7 series will look to build on the promise of its predecessor and Asus will do its best to push the envelope further.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Launch: Where To Watch, Event Timings

Asus ROG Phone 7 series global launch will start at 5:30 IST for viewers in Taipei, Europe, and the US but if you are in India, the ROG Phone 7 series live stream of the event will start at 5:20 PM IST on Thursday where you will get details of the devices and the ROG Phone 7 series price in India.

Usually we have seen the ROG Phone come at a later date to the Indian market but this year Asus is doing a simultaneous launch in all its markets.

ASUS ROG PHONE 7 SPECIFICATIONS: WHAT TO EXPECT

ROG 7 is highly expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset like the other premium phones launching this year. The device should have 16GB RAM or maybe even an 18GB RAM variant this time around.

Asus offers its ROG UI on the device which should be based on the Android 13 version. Storage-wise, expect the ROG 7 to have up to 512GB as the top variant, with a non-expandable slot. Reports suggest the ROG 7 will carry a 165Hz AMOLED display like its predecessor and pack a large 6000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. Since the ROG series is focused on gamers, we don’t expect major changes with the cameras on the ROG Phone 7 this year. Rumours hint at a triple camera setup at the back, with a 64MP primary sensor on board.

Asus ROG Phone 6 was priced around 70,000 and going by the market trends, we do expect the ROG Phone 7 to cost at a higher range, with the Ultimate variant priced much higher.

