ASUS ROG's 2023 Strix Scar And Zephyrus Series Gaming Laptops Are Now Available For Pre-Order In India

ASUS ROG has begun taking pre-orders for its new Strix Scar lineup, which includes the ROG Strix Scar 16/17/18, Zephyrus M16, and Zephyrus Duo 16, in India.

Unveiled for the first time at CES 2023, the latest ROG laptops get the latest CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, including the top-of-the-line RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as Intel’s 13th generation and AMD Ryzen 7000 series chipsets.

.@ASUSIndia 2023 lineup of ROG gaming laptops, which includes the ROG Strix Scar 16/17/18, Zephyrus M16, and Zephyrus Duo 16, is now available for pre-order. Stay tuned for our in-depth gaming review! #ROGIndia #BreakAllLimits #UltimatePerformance. pic.twitter.com/8PUpJMRf4j

ASUS claims that the 2023 Strix models feature improved cooling and come with larger screens of 16 inches and 18 inches. The Zephyrus M16 also features an AniMe Matrix outer display.

The new ROG laptops are now available to pre-order until March 27 on ASUS Exclusive Shops, Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS E-Shop. Additionally, as a pre-order bonus, customers buying the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and ROG Strix SCAR 16/17/18 can buy the Gladius Il Mouse, ROG Scope Keyboard and the ROG Strix go core Headphones, along with a 1+2 warranty and a 3-year limited accidental damage protection for Rs 1.

And, for those pre-ordering the ROG Zephyrus M16, the ROG Gladius Il Mouse and ROG Strix go core Headphones, along with a 1+2 warranty and a 3-year limited accidental damage protection can be bought for Rs 1 as well.

These offers can be availed across Reliance.com, Vijaysales.com, Croma.com and JioMart, in addition to ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS E-Shop.

