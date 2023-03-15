Asus VivoBook Go, ZenBook Laptops Launched In India: Prices Starting From Rs 42,990

Asus continues to refresh its product lineup in India this year, and now it is time to get the new VivoBook and ZenBook series Windows laptops. The company is powering the new laptops with AMD Ryzen series processors. Asus has gathered a big chunk of the PC market in India recently, and products like the VivoBook and ZenBook have helped their case.

The company has also added OLED panels on most of its laptops, which makes it equally appealing to the buyer across different price bands. Now, the company is bringing a VivoBook Go model which also carries an OLED display and promises to be a value-for-money product for basic users.

Asus VivoBook Go, ZenBook And VivoBook India Prices

Model Price (Rs)

Asus VivoBook Go 14/15 42,990

VivoBook Go OLED 50,990

VivoBook 16 55,990

VivoBook 15X OLED 66,990

VivoBook S 14 Flip 66,990

ZenBook 14 86,990

ZenBook 14 OLED 89,990

Asus VivoBook Go, ZenBook 14 And VivoBook Features

Asus has added the VivoBook Go model to its lineup that comes with AMD Ryzen 3 and 5 processors, and not the usual Celeron-like chips we have seen before. The notebook is light on weight at 1.38 kg making it easy to carry. It has a 14 and 15-inch Full HD IPS/OLED displays. You have a HD webcam, the keyboard offers backlit support and a slew of connectivity ports. The basic laptop offers 45W charging speed which is better than most brands in the segment.

When it comes to the regular VivoBook models, you have a 16-inch variant, a flip option and an OLED version. Asus has powered them using Ryzen 5 and 7 processors with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The company has a fingerprint scanner on the keyboard and the design features military-grade durability.

The premium ZenBook also gets major changes, including the new Asus logo on the front. Asus has launched the model with both IPS and OLED displays and the price difference means you should opt for the latter. It has a 2.8K OLED display, powered by AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It has a full-HD webcam and a digital number pad integrated into the trackpad. You can charge the laptop at 65W using the built-in USB C port.

