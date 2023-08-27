ASUS Zenfone 10 Could Be The Last Phone In The Series: Here's Why

ASUS’ Zenfone series has been around since 2014, and it has almost been a decade since the company first debuted the Zenfone lineup of smartphones. However, reports now suggest that the ASUS Zenfone 10 could be the final Zenfone device by the Taiwanese tech giant.

As spotted by 9to5Google, ASUS is currently undergoing organizational restructuring that has resulted in a reduced workforce in the company’s PC division—spanning across both China and Taiwan. According to the report, ASUS had previously intended to hire more staff for its mobile division—covering both Zenfone and ROG lineups, but these plans were changed—resulting in layoffs instead.

Now, the Taiwanese Media’s sources reveal that the Zenfone 10 “will be the last generation of this series." Furthermore, the “Zenfone team will be integrated into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team."