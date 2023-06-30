Asus Zenfone 10 With Gimbal Camera And Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus has upgraded its flagship Zenfone lineup with the Zenfone 10 this week. The new Zenfone model is expected to have a wider release, including markets like India, where the Zenfone 9 did not launch. The new flagship phone gets a slew of upgrades like wireless charging, gimbal camera system and powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset. The company is offering the charger in the box, which has become a rarity with phones in the premium range.

Asus Zenfone 10 Price

Asus Zenfone 10 is priced at EUR 799 (Rs 71,100 approx) for the base model of 8GB + 128GB storage. The price goes to EUR 849 (Rs 75,600 approx) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and EUR 929 (Rs 82,700 approx) gets you the 16GB + 256GB model. Asus will be bringing the Zenfone 10 to markets in the coming months.

Asus Zenfone 10 Specifications

Zenfone 10 is one of the few phones in the market that features a 5.9-inch display which makes it compact and comfortable for those with small hands. It supports 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate screen, DCI-P3 calibrated, 1100 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.