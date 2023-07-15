Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: iPhone 14 At Rs 66,499, Big Discount On PS5 And More

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now live for Amazon Prime members, and the sale features a variety of great deals on products that represent great value. From the iPhone 14 to the latest flagship noise-canceling headphones from Sony—there is something for everyone.

To avail of the following deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member or place your order using someone else’s account who has a Prime membership.

Apple iPhone 14 for Rs 66,499

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone but cannot wait for the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be released in September, the iPhone 14 is a good option at Rs 66,499. It will serve you well for many years. However, the base model only has 128GB of storage—so if you think you will fill that up quickly—you should consider getting a higher-capacity model.

The iPhone 14 was launched in India for Rs 79,900, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera system with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera has a 12MP sensor and is housed in a traditional notch, rather than the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island cutout.

Sony XM5 Headphones at an Effective Price of Rs 21,012

The XM5s are Sony’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, renowned for their premium design, sound quality, and noise cancellation.

The headphones have a sticker price of Rs 34,990, but during the Prime Day sale, they can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 21,012 if you use SBI Card NoCost EMI. There are also discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on other cards, so be sure to check before you buy.

Even if you don’t have a compatible credit card, the headphones are still a great option for anyone looking to invest in a high-quality pair of noise-canceling headphones, as they are currently on sale for Rs 25,990.

Samsung T7 1TB SSD for Rs 7,492

In recent years, more and more people have begun to use SSDs due to their fast read and write speeds. As SSDs have become more affordable due to gradual price reductions—investing in a decent portable SSD is a sensible decision. We have been using the 500GB version of the Samsung T5 and can recommend it because of its excellent read and write speeds and sturdy build quality.

Sony PS5 for RS 52,990