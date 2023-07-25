Beware of ‘Barbie’ Malware Campaign Targeting Fans from US, Australia, UK and India: McAfee

Are you one of those who want to watch the mega blockbuster movie Barbie on your laptop or phone in Hindi or Tamil? Stop clicking on every link you find online if you don’t want to be a victim of the latest malware campaign.

Computer security company McAfee has spotted a hundred new cases of malware with Barbie-related filenames in the previous three weeks. While a majority are in the United States (37%), there are also cases in Australia (6%), the United Kingdom and India (both 5%), as well as in France, Japan, and Ireland. As per the data, India is one of the top three countries experiencing similar incidents.

According to McAfee, scammers are hoping to cash in on the blockbuster as Barbie makes her big-screen debut. A slew of internet frauds has emerged, including fraudulent dubbed downloads of the film that install malware, Barbie-related computer viruses and false videos that claim to offer free tickets, but lead to websites that collect personal information using spyware.

Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer at online protection company, McAfee, said: “Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for opportunities to make phishing and other scams more attractive and believable. They often leverage popular and well-publicized events such as movie premieres, concerts, or sporting events to trick users into clicking on malicious links."

McAfee has noticed multiple cases of malware activities in India that try to fool people into downloading the ‘Barbie’ movie in several languages. By visiting the link, victims are prompted to download a .zip file containing malware. Researchers also found that malicious campaigns aimed at Hindi and Tamil-speaking users.

The researchers also uncovered various bogus and dangerous videos that entice people to download a file that is filled with malware in exchange for Barbie tickets. Once downloaded, the malware, known as ‘Redline Stealer’, steals personal information, login credentials and other information from devices.

Additionally, on YouTube, you may also find a video pitching fake Barbie tickets through a link. News18 found the video, which was posted July 19, has so far gathered over 15K views. The description section states that “one ticket for hit movie barbie please" and includes the fake link.

McAfee said: “Historically, big media events of any kind usher in a glut of online scams. We can point to scam sites linked to the Super Bowl in the U.S., cryptocurrency scams that capitalize on hit shows like Squid Games, and the merchandise and streaming scams that pop up during FIFA’s Men’s and Women’s World Cup."