BGMI Is Now Available To Download On Android; To Be Playable Soon - All Details Here

Earlier this month, Krafton—the maker of Battle Grounds Mobile India, or BGMI, as it is popularly known—claimed that the game is returning to India. And now, the game is finally available to pre-load on Android, starting today, May 27, but will be playable on May 29. On iOS, BGMI will be available to download and play on May 29 itself.

We checked on our own devices and can confirm that the game is available to download on the Google Play Store but isn’t yet available on iOS, as noted by the developer.

BGMI-maker Krafton is being given a three-month “trial" period, wherein the Indian government will check if the game has complied with issues of server locations and data security or not, as per Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT. For those unaware, the game was initially banned for the same reasons.

Advertisement

Krafton notes that a few users may have received an automatic update from midnight, but this is a planned pre-load activity.

Along with the much-anticipated re-release, Krafton will bring a new map, in-game events, and more. Moreover, the developer is also launching a new campaign called “India Ki Heartbeat," which showcases gamer-centric stories about players who consider BGMI “as more than just a game but a profound emotion."

“We are thrilled to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for preload. We are consistently striving to deliver a smooth gameplay experience to our users and are excited to welcome everyone back," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India

He added, “We once again, thank the authorities and our users for their continued support as we look forward to elevating the gaming experience for our community in India. See you on the battlegrounds!"