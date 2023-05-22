BGMI Unavailable On Google Play Store; Servers Still Offline: Here's What Krafton Said

After announcing its return in India last week, Krafton, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the highly popular battle royale mobile game in India, on Monday issued an official statement regarding a technical error in the closed test track of the game.

According to the statement, individuals who had signed up for the public test before the game’s official launch are receiving a message prompting them to download the game from the Play Store.

However, due to the server shutdown, the download link is inactive, resulting in an inability to download the game.

“Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to the play store for downloading the game. However, the link won’t work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it," KRAFTON said.

To download BGMI from the Google Play Store, follow these steps:

- Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

- Tap on the search bar at the top of the screen.

- Type “BGMI" or “Battlegrounds Mobile India" in the search bar and press Enter or tap the search icon.

- Tap on the app to open its Play Store page.

- On the app page, you will find the “Install" button. Tap on it.

- If prompted, review the app permissions, and if you agree, grant the necessary permissions.

- The app will begin downloading. The download progress will be displayed on the app’s Play Store page.

- Once the download is complete, the “Install" button will change to “Open."

-Tap on “Open" to launch the BGMI app and start

The Indian government has stated that the game will undergo a stringent 90-day monitoring period before a final decision is made. “This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc India, recently said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform."

It has been nearly 10 months since the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, banned under IT section ACT 69A on July 28, 2022. The news of its return will undoubtedly excite the millions of mobile gamers and streamers across the country.