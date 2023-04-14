Bing AI Chatbot Now Comes To Your Phone’s Keyboard Via Swiftkey: What It Offers

Microsoft continues to roll out the new version of Bing AI to more of its products, and now smartphone users can take advantage of AI using the Swiftkey keyboard app. The app works on Android and iOS devices and Bing AI has been integrated into the Swiftkey app to give you features like chat, search and tone. The app was available in beta but now Microsoft has released the public version for everyone.

You can tap on the Bing icon on the bottom left, and ask the AI chatbot for queries via the chat feature, you can search for answers and change the tone of the AI to give you answers tailor made for your purpose.

Advertisement

Bing has been offering its AI capabilities via the Edge browser app, and now Swiftkey is another popular app to get this integration. You can install the SwiftKey version 3.0.1 via a new update that is available on the App store for iPhone users.

In addition to this, select users can download Bing from the Microsoft Start app as well. It is interesting to see Microsoft quickly offering the AI features powered by ChatGPT to other products for consumers. The company has invested $10 billion in OpenAI for the AI chatbot and so far the business deal seems to be giving them strong returns.

With Android and iOS, you have more than a billion smartphone users out there, and some of them would have SwiftKey as their third-party keyboard. Some of the Bing AI features work without any sign-ins but if you want to use the Tone and Chat options, Microsoft needs you to sign in with your account.

The search feature shows how Bing AI utilises its link to the internet to give answers and you don’t have to leave the messaging app to get the response. With the tone, Bing AI makes sure that any command/query is delivered in the right context, be it professional, polite or casual.

Read all the Latest Tech News here